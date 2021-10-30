Chicago Fire promo for new episode hints at small crossover continuation

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, and Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burros Sr/NBCUniversal

A new Chicago Fire episode airs on Wednesday night and we are going to get to see a continuation of the small crossover that began on the last episode.

When we last saw the Chicago Fire cast, they were mostly dealing with the dispatch system getting hacked. It forced Mouch and Herrmann to step up in a big way as the “BG” crew. No, not the OG crew, but rather the guys who have been around since before Google.

In addition to Firehouse 51 helping run dispatch for the entire Chicago Fire Department, Severide was working on an arson investigation again. That investigation featured the return of Andy Allo as Wendy Seager.

Despite getting very close to catching an arsonist, the person who set fire to the church escaped as Severide struggled to put out a fire. Now, it appears that the arsonist is going to be escalating things during the new episode called Whom Shall I Fear?

As for the small crossover, Severide and Seager are getting some help from Chicago P.D. cast member, Laroyce T. Hawkins playing Officer Kevin Atwater. Viewers paying attention to the last episode also saw Chicago Med cast member Dominic Rains playing Dr. Crockett Marcel.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 7 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 7. This new episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

“Gallo clashes with the new lieutenant temporarily filling in for Casey; Severide closes in on a dangerous and deadly arsonist.”

Chicago Fire TV promo for new episode

And here is the television promo that NBC is currently running for next week’s episode of Chicago Fire. It certainly looks like there could be a lot of excitement and drama presented during the hour.

The look and feel of the Chicago Fire cast was a bit different during the last episode, which marked the first time that we didn’t see Jesse Spencer playing Lieutenant Matthew Casey. We did get teased a bit by the character, though, when Sylvie Brett listened to voicemails that Casey had left for her.

More tricks like those voicemails could get used in the future, but we are definitely holding out hope for Jesse Spencer to guest star in an episode or two on the back end of Chicago Fire Season 10. Especially if the Severide and Stella Kidd wedding arrives by then.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.