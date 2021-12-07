Chicago Fire spoilers: Upcoming Sylvie Brett story revealed

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Small Chicago Fire spoilers about a storyline taking place later in Season 10 were just revealed.

While this likely doesn’t address what will happen on the Chicago Fire fall finale, we did learn a bit of information about a storyline that will take place during winter or spring of 2022.

Co-showrunner Derek Haas revealed some interesting information about Sylvie Brett’s character (played by Kara Killmer), and it will tie back to a previous revelation.

For any Chicago Fire fans who had not heard yet, Andrea Newman got promoted from a producer to the co-showrunner with Derek Haas. It means that each of the One Chicago shows now has a female showrunner.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Sylvie Brett

“We are definitely going to see her [Brett] hang out with her kid sister if the writing staff has its way. The question becomes, how young we can have people on set?” Haas told TV Line in a new interview.

Previously, a storyline where Brett got to hang out with Amelia (her baby sister) had to be put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic. The show was very hesitant to have young kids on set with the new safety protocols.

After giving the first statement to TV Line, Haas came back and reportedly said, “Yes, Brett will reunite with sister Amelia and her father this season. And very soon.”

This is all great news because Chicago Fire fans haven’t seen much of Amelia (Sylvie Brett’s maternal half-sister) since she was born, and previous storylines had to be scrapped until this point in time.

For anyone who forgot about Amelia even existing, there is a video clip of her birth at the end of this article.

The Chicago Fire fall finale leads into winter hiatus

The show will begin its extended winter hiatus after the Chicago Fire fall finale airs on December 8. We won’t get to see another new episode of the show until January 2022, so fans will have to get used to watching repeat episodes for a while.

This bit of news might catch some Chicago Fire fans off guard, especially since the December 8 episode is on an island by itself. There hasn’t been any new content since before the Thanksgiving hiatus, so it will likely be disappointing to learn that we just have this one last new episode of Fall 2021.

The great news is that there are still a lot of new episodes coming in Spring 2022, so we have that to look forward to.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.