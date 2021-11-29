Chicago Fire fall finale: Synopsis revealed for Season 10, Episode 9

Christian Stolte as Mouch on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire fall finale airs soon and NBC has released a full synopsis for the brand new episode.

The crew at Firehouse 51 has been through a lot this season already, including the boat rescue that was resolved on the premiere episode. Luckily, all members of the Rescue Team survived the explosion.

Since then, the crew has had to deal with a 9-1-1 outage, a serial arsonist, and the departure of Lieutenant Matthew Casey.

Losing Jesse Spencer from the Chicago Fire cast has been tough for viewers, but the show must go on. And go on it shall, with an upcoming holiday episode that is a rarity in the world of One Chicago.

Chicago Fire fall finale episode synopsis

The Chicago Fire fall finale arrives on Wednesday, December 8. This is Season 10, Episode 9 of the show and it is called Winterfest. That episode title is a sly hint that it is going to be a holiday-themed night.

Below is the full synopsis that has been revealed for the next new episode of Chicago Fire, but we fully expect some surprises and drama that will lead to cliffhangers as the show prepares for its long winter hiatus.

“Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest; Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel; Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit.”

Chicago Fire Season 10 has gaps in the schedule

Over the next few months, new episodes of Chicago Fire will be pretty sporadic at NBC. Here is a breakdown of when Chicago Fire will air new episodes, and it’s important to note that we will only get three new episodes total over the next three months.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics coming up soon on NBC, a lot of the primetime shows are going to get bumped so that the network can provide even more coverage of the games. The good news is that the back end of Chicago Fire Season 10 will have a lot of new content, but it could seem like a long wait once the winter hiatus gets started.

Just make sure to tune in on December 8 to see the fall finales of all the One Chicago shows and to find out what might happen when there are too many lieutenants in one building.

Telling someone you like them is hard. 🧡 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/nbPVoWBrRW — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 11, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.