Chicago Fire holiday episode: Fans get a rare treat from One Chicago

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, and Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire cast.

A Chicago Fire holiday episode is coming up this season and it is one of the rare times that it has been done for a One Chicago drama.

As Chicago Fire fans already know, the fall finale for Season 10 is coming up very quickly. That’s going to then lead into the extended winter hiatus for the show.

The great news is that the next new episode on the Chicago Fire TV schedule is going to be a good one, likely with a cliffhanger to keep fans guessing about the outcome.

So what will the holiday episode of Chicago Fire entail? Most of it has been kept under wraps by the writers and the showrunners, but they are definitely still trying to tease viewers in order to get everyone to tune in.

News about the upcoming Chicago Fire holiday episode

“For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we’re doing a holiday episode,” Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine.

In case any Chicago Fire fans didn’t know, Andrea Newman was promoted to be a co-showrunner alongside Haas for Season 10.

“Episode 9 is going to make the Hallmark Channel jealous of our holiday episode,” Haas went on to say.

Due to the Chicago Fire fall finale being “kind of on this island by itself” in December, Haas decided to make the most of the situation.

“So we thought, ‘Hmm, maybe we could do a holiday episode’ — and I wrote it,” Haas finished up by saying.

Chicago Fire Season 10 has a lot of important storylines

A lot has already happened on Chicago Fire Season 10 and there are still quite a few storylines that have to be either concluded or addressed during upcoming episodes.

The Fall 2021 episodes for Chicago Fire got started with an explosion on the boat where the Rescue Team had been trapped. Cruz was nearly killed and it almost took Severide with him, but they all escaped and are back on the job.

Since that opening episode, Cruz and his wife had their baby (Otis), Matthew Casey left Station 51 to move to Oregon and take care of the Darden boys, and Sylvie Brett got a new ambulance program off the ground to help frequent callers of 9-1-1.

Stella Kidd has also been largely absent during Season 10 as she shared her Girls on Fire program with people around the country. That left an opening at Firehouse 51, and there is now a new lieutenant in the slot we all thought Kidd would get.

On a recent episode, Severide even confided in Herrmann that he was unclear when Kidd would be coming home and exactly what her plans were when it came to staying at Station 51 or moving on to other things. Hopefully, that’s just a red herring for Chicago Fire fans and that their relationship gets back on track.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.