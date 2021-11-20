Chicago Fire promotes Andrea Newman to co-showrunner, all three Chicago shows have female showrunners now

Christian Stolte as Mouch and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman was promoted to co-showrunner recently.

This is huge news for the behind-the-scenes crew at Chicago Fire, where Newman joins Derek Haas as a strong duo that will lead the show.

Newman is no stranger to the world of Chicago Fire, either, as she has been a part of the show since almost the very beginning.

It was right after the pilot that Newman became a co-executive producer for Chicago Fire and then she got promoted to executive producer in Season 6.

A glowing recommendation from Derek Haas

“Andrea’s voice is embedded in the soul of Chicago Fire. He’s an immensely gifted storyteller, manager, colleague, and friend. No one in Hollywood works harder or cares more about making great television than she,” co-showrunner Derek Haas said, according to a report by Deadline.

“Andrea has been an integral member of our Chicago Fire writing team since day one. Her support of Derek has been invaluable,” added Peter Jankowski, COO of Wolf Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: #ChicagoFire executive producer Andrea Newman has been promoted to co-showrunner of the veteran NBC drama, joining co-creator, executive producer and longtime showrunner Derek Haas https://t.co/DmTlD0KDX2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 12, 2021

All One Chicago shows have female showrunners

This promotion for Andrea Newman is not just a big deal for her personally, but also for the One Chicago world. With her new job title as co-showrunner of Chicago Fire, she joins a powerful group of women that already includes Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan and Chicago Med co-showrunner Diane Frolov (she works with Andrew Schneider on Med).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago Fire fall finale marks important moments in Season 10

The Chicago Fire TV schedule has some important dates on it that will arrive over the next few months of the show. That includes the big Chicago Fire fall finale that will mark the return of Stella Kidd to the show.

The NBC TV schedule is going to be quite different for a while, with the holidays cutting into new programming getting released and then the 2022 Winter Olympics taking over a lot of the primetime slots.

Once the One Chicago fall finales air in December, a long winter break is going to take place until 2022 arrives. Then, after an episode in January, it looks like another extended hiatus will take place until after the Winter Olympics have been completed.

The good news is that we likely get to enjoy a lot of new episodes in the back half of Season 10, but the bad news is that there are going to be a lot of breaks between new episodes until March 2022 finally arrives.

We're just as bummed as you are. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NphNMA4lPx — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 15, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.