One Chicago promo for fall finales of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. reveals very little

A One Chicago promo for the fall finales of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. has been getting a lot of air time on NBC over the past few days.

The unfortunate thing is that this TV promo for the Chicago shows contains a lot of footage that we have already seen before.

A lot of major details about the fall finales for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are still being kept under wraps in order to preserve some suspense.

Each of the Chicago-based shows also has ongoing storylines that could lead to dramatic cliffhangers, so maybe it’s a good thing to let One Chicago fans continue anticipating what might come next.

The One Chicago fall finale TV promo

Below is the promo that NBC is currently running for the One Chicago fall finales. We get to see Halstead and Hammer working on patients on Chicago Med, Boden saving a little girl on Chicago Fire, and Voight asking for “all hands on deck” on Chicago P.D.

The biggest takeaway, though, since the footage is mostly rehashed from older episodes, is that we have to wait until December 8 for the fall finales to arrive. And this is only the first One Chicago hiatus of the winter.

A look at current stories on One Chicago

On the last episode of Chicago Med, Choi seriously injured himself trying to complete a procedure and Taylor took a drug test that may have outed her abuse of Adderall. Both storylines will likely get addressed further in the Chicago Med fall finale.

The absence of Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast has really been felt by fans. The Chicago Fire showrunner did tell us when Kidd will pop back up on the show, giving Severide an answer to the question that Herrmann asked of him during their cigar session. But what does it all mean for Lieutenant Jason Pelham?

And the walls are closing in on Voight and Upton on Chicago P.D. The investigation by the FBI has taken them to Halstead’s front door, with the heavy hint that he is going to be the one who is coerced into taking down Voight in order to save Upton. But how will he deal with it all? And would Halstead risk his career by turning on someone from his own team?

Before the December 8 fall finales arrive, there is a lot of time for One Chicago fans to watch the first eight episodes that each show aired this fall.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.