One Chicago hiatus: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. to take breaks from new episodes

Herrmann has had a busy season on Chicago Fire this fall. Pic credit: NBC

The One Chicago hiatus that nobody was looking forward to is about to hit NBC. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will take a break from providing new episodes during the Fall 2021 television season.

This is something that takes place each year when the holiday season rolls around, but the number of episodes we got to see this fall was greatly improved upon when compared to Fall 2020.

Last fall, there were only two new episodes shown due to a delay in the start of filming and then delays in production tied to the health situation around the country. Protocols were improved since then, allowing the crews to film more episodes this year.

Make sure to still tune in for the new content that will be available on Wednesday, November 10. That’s when the eighth episode for the current seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on NBC.

One Chicago hiatus coming up soon

Unfortunately, the November 10 episodes of the Chicago-based shows will be the final new ones during the month. On November 17, NBC will be re-showing the season premieres for each show. And November 24 is the day before Thanksgiving, which is typically devoid of new content when it comes to scripted television shows.

Are you ready for more new #OneChicago tomorrow? ❤️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/FoaMwkbmi7
November 9, 2021

When will the One Chicago shows return in Fall 2021?

The official return date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. has not yet been revealed yet. But there could be some bad news on the horizon. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas says that Episode 9 of the current season “is on an island” in December.

That might indicate that it comes in the middle of the month and that it might also be the only new episode that month. It could then mean another long winter hiatus until the shows returned with new episodes in the month of January. Let’s just consider all of that tentative for now.

It has been very enjoyable to see so much new content from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. already this fall, with One Chicago fans getting spoiled by the constant stream of new episodes. That might make it even harder for all of us to deal with all the time off that is on the horizon.

At least we get one more new episode from each show before the hiatus. In the next episode of Chicago Med, Choi is going to be dealing with some emotional struggles about coming back. And the next new episode of Chicago Fire has some drama with the new lieutenant.

Also, don’t forget to tune in for the new episode of Chicago P.D. as the FBI arrives with questions about Roy’s disappearance.

Atwater and Severide show up at your door, what do you do? #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/vUJhNHYdHz — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 4, 2021

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.