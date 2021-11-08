Chicago Med promo: Season 7, Episode 8 hints at pain and fear

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin and Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 8 is called Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin and it looks like this one is going to be packed with emotion.

Some keywords from the TV promo include “pain,” “fear,” and “fight.” And the clips certainly point to a lot of tears.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw Dr. Ethan Choi finally return and Dr. Vanessa Taylor start to show symptoms of overmedicating.

Taylor has been taking something to keep her awake as she overexerts herself on the job. It’s something that Dr. Charles noticed, but when he confronted her about it, she made excuses and ran off.

The return of Choi came with its struggles, as he first had trouble going through some drills that Dr. Archer had set up to get him familiar with working on patients again, and then he appeared to be dealing with some lingering pain from his injuries. And that doesn’t even touch on his self-doubt.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the Chicago Med episode called Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin. This will be Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 8 and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 10. The synopsis is quite extensive, showing how many storylines are going to be in play for this new installment.

“Dylan’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior; The annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy; Ethan tries a risky old-school method on a patient; Will helps Stevie search for her mother.”

Chicago Med TV promo for new episode

Here is the new TV promo that NBC is airing for Wednesday night’s new episode.

The TV promo above definitely makes it look like Taylor is going to have an adverse reaction to the drugs she is taking to stay awake and that it may end up putting Maggie in a position where she has to cover for the daughter she put up for adoption.

It also looks like Choi is going to have some more struggles with returning to the job and that he may need to lean on Dr. Marcel Crockett when it comes to his ED patients. Nobody thought it would be easy for Choi to return from getting shot, so it will be interesting to see the direction that the writers take when exploring his recovery a bit further.

As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago Med will debut on Wednesday, November 10.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.