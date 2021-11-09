Chicago Fire: When will Stella Kidd return to the show?

Miranda Rae Mayo plays firefighter Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire fans have definitely noticed how Stella Kidd hasn’t appeared in the last few episodes of the show.

Stella Kidd is played by Miranda Rae Mayo, and the character is currently engaged to fellow firefighter Kelly Severide. Kidd is also out of the office, helping to spread her Girls On Fire program around the country, which meant time away from Chicago.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, Boden called Mouch into his office to ask him questions about the new lieutenant, and that was where we got some hints about what’s to come.

Boden appeared very unclear about whether or not Kidd would be taking over the open lieutenant’s chair now that Mattew Casey has moved to Portland.

And regarding that new lieutenant, Brett Dalton joined the Chicago Fire cast as Jason Pelham. And in the early promos for the next episode of the show, it looks like Pelham and Gallo are going to really butt heads.

When will Stella Kidd return to the Chicago Fire cast?

According to showrunner Derek Haas, we will see Stella Kidd return to Chicago Fire “before the end of this calendar year.” This is great news, meaning we will see Kidd in at least one more episode before the winter hiatus begins in December.

Hopefully, it’s more than just one episode, especially since it definitely looks like someone is trying to take that lieutenant’s spot right out from under her.

If we had to guess, it would make sense for Stella Kidd to return for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 9 that would air at some point in December.

Stella Kidd drama to be addressed on Chicago Fire

The report from TVLine that quoted Derek Haas also revealed a bit more about what is in store for Firehouse 51 and how the Stella Kidd situation is going to be addressed.

“Whether or not Stella will be Lieutenant of Truck 81 now that Casey has left is going to be a hot topic of conversation through this next batch of episodes — whether they’re going to hold a spot for her while she’s off doing her good work for Girls on Fire,” Haas reportedly stated.

In the last episode, Mouch seemed to be under the assumption that Kidd would take over for Casey, but Boden needed someone in that role immediately, hence the episodes focused on introducing Pelham.

We all know that Boden sees Kidd as one of the brightest stars of the Chicago Fire Department, so it seems very likely that he would prefer Kidd takes over Casey’s spot. But that would all be too easy if there weren’t some additional drama to leave Chicago Fire fans with a cliffhanger heading into the winter hiatus.

