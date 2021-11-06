Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 8 synopsis and promo for What Happened at Whiskey Point

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo and Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The new Chicago Fire episode for Wednesday night is called What Happened at Whiskey Point.

It appears that the new installment is going to continue focusing on the resentment that firefighter Blake Gallo continues to show toward the new house lieutenant.

Chicago Fire fans just met Lieutenant Jason Pelham on the latest episode of the show. He is the current replacement for Matthew Casey, who moved to Portland to take care of the sons of a fallen friend.

On the same day that Gallo got a recipe sent to him from his former mentor (Casey), Pelham came down on him at a factory rescue. They ended up butting heads again, with Pelham telling Gallo that he needed to be able to follow orders.

And it appears that Gallo is quite ready to follow every direct order given to him by his new lieutenant.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the episode called What Happened at Whiskey Point. It will air on NBC for the first time on Wednesday, November 10 at 9/8c.

“Severide and Herrmann clash over office space; Boden looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent; Gallo’s resentment of Pelham comes to a head; Brett and Ritter force Violet to confront her true feelings for Gallo.”

Chicago Fire new TV promo

Here is the TV promo that NBC is currently airing for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 8.

Does Blake Gallo mirror Chicago Fire fans?

There are a lot of Chicago Fire fans who are upset by all of the casting changes that the show has been going through over the past few years. Having actor Jesse Spencer move on to other things was hard for some fans to take, which might just be mirrored in the way that Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende) is responding to the new man in Firehouse 51.

The tension brewing there is familiar to the firehouse when other people have been put in charge. It will be interesting to see if this leads to Pelham finding more trust at the end of the story arc, or if this all becomes a good reason to give Stella Kidd that job at the house in the long-term. We will all have to keep tuning in to find out for sure.

The episode synopsis also hints at some tension between Kelly Severide and Christopher Herrmann when it comes to office space, but, hopefully, that ends up having some comedic overtones with all of the drama getting hinted at in the next episode.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.