Chicago P.D. promo: Upton accused of cover-up

Detective Hailey Upton of Intelligence is going to feel the pressure from the FBI on Chicago P.D. Season 9.

The new Chicago P.D. promo hints at Detective Hailey Upton getting accused of covering up the death of Roy Walton.

Now, we have been here before, where NBC tricks us a bit and combines sentences or leaves out some keywords, so maybe the Chicago P.D. promo for the episode called Fractures could be a tad deceiving.

In the promo that is shared below, we see Upton meeting with someone that presumably represents the FBI, even though it isn’t made entirely clear from the small piece of footage that we get to see.

What we do know, though, is that the episode is definitely going to involve the FBI getting closer to figuring out the truth behind the disappearance of Roy Walton.

And for anyone who needs a quick reminder about what happened to Roy, Upton shot him on the Season 8 finale and Voight then disposed of his body. This season, Halstead figured out what Voight did, leading to some real animosity within the Intelligence team.

At the end of the latest episode of Chicago P.D., Halstead confronted Voight again and told him that he didn’t trust him. That entire situation appears ready to boil over.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has revealed for the new episode of Chicago P.D. called Fractures. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 10 at 10/9c.

“As the team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters, they begin to suspect there is more to the story than meets the eye; The FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies while Voight, Upton and Halstead feel the heat.”

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Fractures

Here is the TV promo that NBC is currently airing for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 8.

The new episode of Chicago P.D. will be drama filled

All of the hints from the promo, the synopsis, and the network suggest that there is going to be a lot of drama on the November 10 episode of Chicago P.D. The Roy Walton situation has been building up and it has gotten to the point where Upton had a breakdown and Halstead asked to be thrown off of Intelligence.

Will Voight be able to salvage this situation? Or are we heading down a road where Voight will end up taking the fall for everything, leading to some shuffling within the Chicago P.D. cast? There are definitely a lot of questions that still need to be answered, especially with how anxious that Jay Halstead has become. He is a ticking timebomb waiting to go off and he isn’t the type of cop who is going to be satisfied with a cover-up continuing.

The writing for Season 9 has been really strong and with Chicago P.D. Season 10 already ordered by NBC, the show has some room to play around and present exciting new content. The episode called Fractures looks to continue that trend.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.