Chicago P.D. recap: Anna Avalos joins cast as a CI

Chicago P.D. returned with a new episode on Wednesday night, and there were heavy hints that Voight and Halstead were going to face off again.

On the last episode, Intelligence was faced with a robbery crew that seemed to be escalating with each new job. It brought in a cop from Ruzek’s past who was there to help, but he ended up trying to steal evidence in order to cover the debt that he had accrued.

And on the episode from the previous week, it was Atwater who was featured as he started up a new relationship. He never let the woman know that he was a cop, though, which was certain to complicate matters in the future.

Now, it seemed like Chicago P.D. was going to circle back to Roy’s case and how the FBI was still trying to find him – even though Upton had shot him and Voight had disposed of the body.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 7 recap

The episode began with Voight eating breakfast out but having a hard time with it.

It was his son’s birthday, and it was clear that Voight missed him a lot – so much so that he couldn’t even eat the food that he had ordered for both of them.

Atwater and Ruzek were undercover to do a drug buy and had nearly completed it in order to take down a drug ring. It was right then when two armed robbers broke down the door, killed a guy in the room, and took off after firing many more shots.

On the way out, Halstead and Upton chased after the criminals, who fired back and injured another driver. As they got into a car and started racing off, Halstead went into the street and began firing shots. A bystander saved him by letting him know a car was coming up behind him.

A new member of the Chicago P.D. cast

The bystander later showed up at Voight’s house, letting him know she had information on the rip crew and that she was interested in being a Criminal Informant (CI) for him. That’s where we learned that her name is Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado on the Chicago P.D. cast now).

After talking it over with his team and finding out they had no leads of their own, Voight brought in Anna as a CI. She let them know about another rip that was coming up, and Intelligence staked it out. As they were on that scene, Anna called them to tell them a new location.

Intelligence arrived at the new location to see a vehicle leaving the scene where two people had been shot. Halstead and Upton drove after the fleeing vehicle and overtook them. The armed robbers got out and exchanged fire with Upton and Halstead before Halstead shot and killed one of them. The other two got away.

Anna met with Voight again and passed on more information about where those suspects would be holed up. She went in with a wire on and Intelligence outside. Halstead didn’t like what was going on and jumped the gun on breaking up the situation before Anna used her safe word, going against a direct order from Voight to stand down.

Later, it was clear that Halstead was starting to falter under the weight of the secret he has been keeping for Voight and Upton. It led to him lashing out and distrusting everything that the team was doing with the new CI.

Anna came through and tipped off Voight that the leader of the rip crew would be driving with stolen drugs in his car. When Intelligence pulled him over, the drugs were there. Halstead seemed very suspicious of how easily it had come together and paid close attention to the driver claiming he didn’t know the drugs were in the car.

More Chicago P.D. brewing for Season 9

Toward the end of the episode, Halstead confronted Voight again, sharing his suspicions about Anna. It led to another confrontation between them, with Voight telling Halstead that he couldn’t disobey a direct order again. Halstead told Voight he didn’t trust him and that Voight should just kick him off Intelligence if he couldn’t handle the way he was doing his job.

In the closing moments, Voight met with Anna one more time and discovered that she had indeed planted the evidence. She has a hit list of people that she wants to take down after her brother had been murdered. It sets up a scenario where Voight can use her on many more cases and achieve a lot of additional busts with her serving as his new primary CI.

But will Intelligence survive much longer with Jay Halstead about to blow up?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.