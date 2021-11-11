Chicago Med recap: A random drug test and a procedure with a cost

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returned with a new episode on Wednesday night that continued a lot of the storylines that have dominated Season 7.

At the end of the last episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Hammer told her mother the truth about having her van towed, and her mother stormed out after destroying a lot of items in the kitchen. The destruction also led to Hammer having an injured arm.

A big event from the last episode was when Dr. Cooper took some drugs at a conference and nearly died before Dr. Halstead saved him. Cooper had also been about to admit what he was getting out of pushing the VasCom at Med.

And the most memorable moment from Season 7, Episode 7, was when Dr. Ethan Choi finally returned to the ED after what happened to him.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 8 recap

The new episode began at a local bar, with Dr. Crockett Marcel out on a date with Dr. Blake’s daughter. Yes, the same daughter that was his patient earlier in the season. At another table was Dr. Scott with his father, enjoying a drink and talking about life. Another officer who had been having trouble on the job came in and got into a bar fight that the Scott’s broke up before the opening titles ran.

Later, Dr. Halstead was speaking to Sharon about how Dr. Cooper was ready to tell him everything before Cooper had the heart attack. Cooper was still being treated in the ED, and a rep from the VasCom company was bringing him in a gift basket while chatting with him. Halstead assured Sharon that he would continue pressing Cooper.

But when Sharon received some bad news about her own health, she ended the investigation, despite Halstead saying he could keep doing it. He then agreed to a date with the drug rep who had been grooming him.

The cop from the bar (they called him Uncle Joe) was being treated when Scott went to speak with him about talking to someone. He recommended Dr. Charles since he had no connection to the department, and it would allow the cop a person to vent to about what has been going on with him. Charles met with him briefly, but after Joe made some threats against his superior, he stormed out without getting real help. Charles reported the threats, and Joe came back and threatened Charles with a box cutter before Scott intervened. Joe is now getting real treatment.

We then got to see Dr. Ethan Choi returning to the job, and it led to a risky old-school treatment on a patient. He was also visibly struggling with the physical tolls of being back on the job so soon after getting shot. The patient he and Marcel were working on had a hernia that he was convinced he could massage back into place. Choi succeeded in helping the patient, but he hurt himself during it and will now need surgery that will sideline him for at least two months.

Love seeing Dr. Choi back at Gaffney Chicago Med#chicagomed woohoo!! pic.twitter.com/qxVSBx3Wwp — wiselatina💜🐬🐈🎶🐋 (@Wiselatina626) November 11, 2021

Maggie and Sharon let the ED know that everyone was going to need to go through the yearly random drug test that day, and Dr. Vanessa Taylor was very concerned about it. She tried to get out of it, but Maggie shared how anyone who missed the test would immediately be under investigation. Vanessa ended up telling Maggie the truth about taking Adderall to stay awake and Maggie started working on ways to help Vanessa pass the drug test. Vanessa took the test, but we didn’t learn the results yet.

Blake told Marcel that he missed a once-in-a-lifetime case and was she not pleased to hear he was out drinking instead of answering her call the previous evening. She insinuated that he might not be serious about taking a job in the transplant wing. He pushed back, and she actually seemed to respect him more for doing it, scheduling him on a kidney transplant.

The Hammer searches for her mom

Hammer came into work for a bit, but she ran into Halstead and let him know how she had been unsuccessful in locating her mom. Halstead volunteered to help her go search and off they went. While they were out searching, Hammer admitted that her mom had been locked up previously in her life, so it was important to find her in case she was trying to get drugs.

At the end of the episode, Hammer returned home to find her mom waiting there. She told Hammer that she was going to go out on the road and told her daughter that she loved her. That likely closes off this particular storyline for a while.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.