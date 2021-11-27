Chicago P.D. spoilers: Showrunner hints at what’s coming for Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan has revealed some small spoilers about the story arc for Officer Kevin Atwater this season.

Back on Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 5 (called Burnside), Atwater was out at a bar with Ruzek and hung around to enjoy his evening. Atwater ended up hooking up with a woman but didn’t want to tell her that he was a cop so that he could just enjoy the evening.

The next morning, a shooting happened near where he had spent the night, and after reporting to the scene, Atwater discovered that the case led back to art students of the woman he had seen. He went undercover to get more information, which led to a continuation of that relationship.

Amanda Payton now plays Celeste Nichols on the Chicago P.D. cast, and it appears that we are going to see and hear more from Celeste as Season 9 of the show plays out.

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers about Atwater

“Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” the Chicago P.D. showrunner (Gwen Sigan) teased to Inside Line recently.

“We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite a dilemma for him and also explores some deep territory Atwater’s been dealing with this season — the reasons he felt compelled to lie to Celeste, his relationship to being police, and his identity at large,” Sigan went on to say.

Drama in store for Atwater on Chicago P.D.

The situation between Atwater and Celeste is one that could take a few episodes to explore, especially if he continues to keep her in the dark about what he does for a living. If Celeste continues to bring up the previous case that had enveloped her and Atwater, it could lead to even more lies getting told if Atwater wants to keep the relationship going.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

There is a lot of foreshadowing in what the Chicago P.D. showrunner has to say about what’s coming up in Season 9 for Atwater, especially since his character is one that has always relied on the truth. Meanwhile, he is likely to also get caught up in the drama that is taking place for other members of Intelligence. The FBI is closing in on Voight and Upton, which could drag the whole team down if they aren’t careful.

Here is an updated look at the Chicago P.D. schedule for new episodes that will be airing over the next few months. There are going to be a lot of gaps between new episodes due to the holidays and the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. Pay particular attention to the fall finale and the winter premiere for Chicago P.D., as there will be a lot of weeks with repeat content in between them.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.