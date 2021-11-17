Chicago P.D. Fall finale and winter premiere on new episode schedule

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. fall finale excitement is starting to build among fans of the show, but the bad news is that we are going to have to wait a while for that episode to finally arrive at NBC.

We are heading toward a few extended breaks between new Chicago P.D. episodes for Season 9, with the NBC TV schedule having a lot of specials and the 2022 Winter Olympics coming up over the next few months.

Before we look ahead, though, let’s take a moment to look back at what just happened on the show. It was on the last episode of Chicago P.D. that we all found out how the FBI found the body of Roy Walton and Agent North wants to convince Halstead to work for him.

Voight, Upton, and Halstead are in a difficult spot and the storyline certainly seems like one that will lead to a huge cliffhanger on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Could it mean the end of Intelligence as we know it? After Halstead confronted Voight (twice now), anything is possible.

When is the Chicago P.D. fall finale?

The fall finale for Chicago P.D. Season 9 arrives on Wednesday, December 8. That’s also the next new episode of the show, meaning there will be a few nights with repeat episodes on NBC before that date finally arrives.

The added bad news to this situation is that the Chicago P.D. fall finale is also the last new episode that fans will get to enjoy in Fall 2021. After December 8, all three One Chicago shows begin the long winter hiatus.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When is the Chicago P.D. winter premiere for Season 9?

After the long winter hiatus, the Chicago P.D. winter premiere arrives on Wednesday, January 5. Yes, that means we will only get one new episode of Chicago P.D. during the month of December and it is going to seem like the installment is on an island all by itself.

Once Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10 airs on January 5, it looks like there is another extended hiatus coming on the NBC TV schedule. Tentatively, that looks like the only new episode that will air during the month of January.

NBC is covering the 2022 Winter Olympics this year, which will lead to a lot of content surrounding those sporting events. It is going to cause a lot of shifts and changes to the regularly scheduled programming, and that will certainly impact when new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 9b finally arrive.

As it stands, it looks like Season 9, Episode 11 of Chicago P.D. won’t debut until Wednesday, February 23. After that, new episodes should be coming out more often, but it is going to be a pretty barren few months this winter for One Chicago fans.

To summarize, new episodes of Chicago P.D. are tentatively scheduled for December 8, January 5, and February 23. Yep, that means only one episode per month until March 2022 rolls around on the calendar. It will provide a lot of time to re-watch older episodes or get caught up on Season 9.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.