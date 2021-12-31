Chicago Fire: Winter premiere episode images revealed

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, and Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire Season 10 winter premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire winter premiere episode is coming up quickly and NBC just released some images to tease fans.

It has been a while since we all got to enjoy a new episode of Chicago Fire and it looks like the show is coming back in a big way.

The episode synopsis already teased that there will be a rescue that involves a tunnel, and now some images of that event have come out.

According to the Chicago Fire episode synopsis for the winter premiere, “Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver.”

Based on the pictures shared below, it makes sense that they called the episode Back with A Bang.

Chicago Fire episode images for Season 10, Episode 10

Below are images that NBC has shared for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10. This new installment of the drama will air for the first time on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c.

In this first image, we see Joe Cruz and Chris Herrmann trying to put out a vehicle fire inside of that tunnel.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

In the next photo, we get to see a different angle of the fire that Cruz and Herrmann are trying to put out. It hints that there is a lot of danger in this particular situation.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann trying to put out a fire on Chicago Fire 2022 winter premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Firefighter Darren Ritter is featured in the next image during that tunnel scene, presumably trying to save someone that was trapped at the scene. From his eyes, we can see that the fire may have gotten out of control.

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Underscoring the drama of Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10, we have an image of Chief Boden at the scene ready to fight the fire. It takes a dire situation for the man in charge to be forced to put on his own gear.

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden reporting for duty on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And it wouldn’t be Chicago Fire if we didn’t get a wide shot of Firehouse 51 reporting for action. It’s certainly noteworthy that Stella Kidd can be seen in the photo, showing that she is back at the job.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Christian Stolte as Mouch, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd at a call on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

More new Chicago Fire episodes to come

Since there were only nine episodes of Chicago Fire shown during the first part of Season 10, there is a lot more content left to reveal in the back half of the season.

For Chicago Fire fans who want to read more about the winter premiere, one of the showrunners revealed some important details here.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.