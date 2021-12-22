Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 synopsis released for winter premiere

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, and Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 synopsis was released by NBC, and it gives us a glimpse into what is going to take place during the next new episode.

This is going to be considered the winter premiere for Chicago Fire and it arrives on Wednesday, January 5.

NBC did put out a TV promo for the next new episode that can be viewed here, but the network had held back the full synopsis until now.

And, as you might have already guessed, the synopsis definitely mentions the return of Stella Kidd.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 synopsis

“Stella Kidd returns to Firehouse 51. The team must work together to put out a potassium fire in a tunnel. After that incident, Ritter begins to worry about a young cop who witnessed the fiery death of a truck driver,” reads the full synopsis that NBC just released for the winter premiere.

Recently, some Chicago Fire spoilers about what happened to Stella Kidd and where or not Miranda Rae Mayo is leaving the show got revealed, and that might prove interesting for any Chicago Fire fans who want to read ahead.

More of these two, please. pic.twitter.com/BXM3GVJxCr — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 17, 2021

Chicago Fire winter hiatus ends with a bang

This new episode of Chicago Fire is called Back With a Bang, and as a reminder, it debuts on Wednesday, January 5. It’s good that the show is returning so soon after the fall finale, but there is also a lot of time to re-watch some of the earlier Season 10 episodes so the plotlines are fresh.

The biggest event from the Chicago Fire Season 10a was Matthew Casey leaving Firehouse 51. He is now in Portland taking care of the sons of Andy Darden. Having the kids return to the show served as a stark reminder to Chicago Fire fans about what happened to Darden back in Season 1.

Casey and Sylvie Brett are trying to make the long-distance relationship work. And speaking of distance, that was what Kelly Severide had to deal with while Stella Kidd was taking her Girls on Fire program all around the country. But she has some important questions that need to be answered during the winter premiere.

Also, don’t forget that Jason Pelham is the new lieutenant at Firehouse 51 after Chief Boden was forced to fill the position. The radio silence from Kidd has hurt her short-term career prospects, so we should all expect an important conversation to come between her and Boden as well.

