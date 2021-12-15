Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened to Stella Kidd and is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving the show?

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about what happened to Stella Kidd and the future of actress Miranda Rae Mayo on the show have been revealed by one of the important people behind the scenes.

On the Chicago Fire fall finale, Kelly Severide was struggling to figure out what had happened to Kidd, and Chief Boden was pretty frustrated that she had not come back to claim the open lieutenant’s spot at Firehouse 51.

Several conversations took place between Boden and Severide, with the two men sharing their frustrations with the radio silence that had been taking place. Midway through the episode, Boden gave the open lieutenant’s spot to Jason Pelham (played by Brett Dalton).

As the episode was coming to a close, Severide arrived home to find Stella inside. It appeared that they needed to have a really important conversation — right before the credits rolled.

The TV promo for the next new episode shows that some Stellaride drama is coming, but let’s take a look at some information from co-showrunner Derek Haas.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Stella Kidd and Miranda Rae Mayo

“She’s back for good, but she has a lot of explaining to do, and it’s not just explaining to Boden why she didn’t immediately come back when she heard that Casey was leaving and more or less planted a flag on Truck 81, but also why she went dark on Kelly when he was obviously trying to reach her and had her best interest in mind,” Derek Haas told TV Line in a recent interview.

“The next batch of episodes, certainly, the driving force of them will be Stella Kidd’s return to Firehouse 51 and all the offshoots of that,” he went on to add.

What happened to Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire?

“She’s definitely reassessing the hamster wheel that she was on and why she was on it, and sometimes when you step away and you’re doing good, you can have those moments of, ‘Is this where I should be focusing? Or should I be focusing on other things, like maybe even bigger, grander things?’ So that’s part of the discussion of the upcoming [episodes],” Haas stated when he was asked what happened to Kidd during her absence.

Pushing off the Stellaride wedding for a reason?

We hypothesized right after it was announced that Jesse Spencer decided to leave the show that the Stellaride wedding might get pushed back in order to make it possible for Spencer to return. It would certainly be event worthy television if Matthew Casey returned for an episode or two at the end of Season 10. That might be the perfect draw for the Chicago Fire season finale as well.

To get there, though, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have some issues to work through, and there is also likely to be some drama about one or more characters leaving Firehouse 51 before everything gets settled this spring.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.