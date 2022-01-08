Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11 TV promo reveals trouble for Lieutenant Jason Pelham

Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11 has a TV promo currently running on NBC.

Shared below, this new footage reveals that Lieutenant Jason Pelham is in for a tough day on the job.

During the winter premiere for Chicago Fire, there were heavy hints that Pelham might have something in his past that he is hiding from Firehouse 51.

And when Stella Kidd finally returned from being MIA for months, the writers certainly made it look like Kidd is looking for any crack to take advantage of her new boss.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11 synopsis

Fog of War is the name of the new episode for Chicago Fire and it airs on NBC for the first time on Wednesday, January 12. This will be the second new episode for Winter 2022 and it is going to include a surprise appearance from Sylvie Brett’s family

“On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury; Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia; Violet gets a surprise envelope; the rest of 51 enters a contest.”

New TV promo for Chicago Fire episode

Below is the promo that NBC is running for the new episode of Chicago Fire. It looks to be packed with some in-house drama all stemming from a mysterious call that Firehouse 51 participates in.

More to come from One Chicago this winter and spring

The One Chicago TV schedule has more new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. coming up soon. That includes the trio of shows all having new episodes for Wednesday, January 19.

It means that there is a lot of time to build up some new storylines and additional drama for the back half of the current season, likely including the inevitable disagreements/arguments between Stella Kidd and Jason Pelham due to the shortage of open lieutenant spots at the fire station.

Many Chicago Fire fans are also holding out hope that we will see the return of Matthew Casey before the end of Season 10, possibly as someone attending the wedding between Kidd and Kelly Severide.

Before that can happen, though, another long hiatus is coming up when the 2022 Winter Olympics begin airing on the NBC family of networks.

Hopes of having a full One Chicago crossover have likely been completely dashed due to the health situation around the country. It has become so bad that shows NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles had to shut down production for the time being.

Ritter puts on a master class in empathy. 🧡 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/AbwNGDYGPD — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 6, 2022

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.