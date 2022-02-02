Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med have not been canceled

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer and Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

No, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have not been canceled by NBC.

Despite the show getting removed from primetime in February, the alarm that some One Chicago fans have shown lately is unneeded.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are taking over the NBC family of channels for a big chunk of February, which means that One Chicago has had to give up some of its Wednesday night timeslots.

The good news is that there is already a One Chicago return date penciled into the schedule, with some TV commercials showcasing that date as well.

When do Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return to NBC?

As the One Chicago episode schedule dictates, we will not get to see new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. for a while.

On February 2, repeat episodes from earlier in the season will take up all of the primetime slots for One Chicago. Once those repeat episodes air, the dramas will ultimately be taken off the NBC schedule.

For February 9 and February 16, the Wednesday night timeslots will get taken over by coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. For One Chicago fans that are not interested in watching the Olympics, this would be the perfect time to stream earlier episodes of the shows on Peacock.

The One Chicago return date finally arrives on Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c. That’s when the 13th episode of the current season airs for each of the three dramas. The shows are each dealing with some dramatic storylines, so the episode promos are hotly anticipated.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The tension is real. 👀 pic.twitter.com/50pCkr7QUQ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 31, 2022

Many more One Chicago episodes to come

There are still a lot of episodes for each of the three shows set to debut in Spring 2022. Once the shows return from this new hiatus, it will give One Chicago fans something to look forward to.

Over on Chicago Med, Dr. Ethan Choi finally returned during the mini-crossover episode. Now, it will give the show writers a lot to work with as he tries to get back to his former self after being the victim of a gunshot.

Drama is also building on Chicago P.D., where Voight and Halstead have formed a new partnership that could certainly impact how Intelligence does its job in the near future.

The Chicago Fire drama might be under the radar, as too many lieutenants are working in Firehouse 51. Will someone leave the Chicago Fire cast this spring?

As a reminder, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, February 23, with new episodes that will receive television promos as the date gets a bit closer on the calendar.

We will make sure to share any sneak peeks or episode promos that provide new footage from those upcoming episodes as soon as they get released.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.