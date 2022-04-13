Chicago P.D. cast: Who plays new recruit Jose Torres?

Dennis Garcia as Jose Torres and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast will feature a new face for the upcoming episode called New Guard.

For some die-hard fans of the One Chicago shows, though, this won’t exactly be a new face.

The guy who will be playing Jose Torres on Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18, has been featured on several other Chicago shows. But since they were small parts, the show is tapping into this particular actor another time.

According to the synopsis for the new Chicago P.D. episode called New Guard, “Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past.”

Who plays Jose Torres on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Dennis Garcia plays new recruit Jose Torres on the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 9, Episode 18. Garcia hasn’t been acting for too long, but he does have a demo reel that shows off some prior appearances in the world of One Chicago.

Garcia appeared in a 2018 episode of Chicago Med called This Is Now, where he played a character named Cameron. And before that, he appeared as Santiago Mendoza in an episode of Chicago Justice called Lily’s Law.

But the most interesting part of his past is that Garcia played a bit part as a uniform cop on a 2018 episode of Chicago P.D. called New Normal. That is a really amusing component of his bio and likely something that could lead some Chicago P.D. fans to go back and check out that episode again.

Below is the promo running for the April 13 of Chicago P.D. that features Dennis Garcia as Jose Torres.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago PD 9x18 Promo "New Guard" (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

Some more news from the world of One Chicago

For any One Chicago fans who may have missed the news, a main character has left the Chicago Med cast. It wasn’t something that they made a big deal about, but the show has moved on pretty seamlessly by bringing back someone from the past.

If you tuned into the show’s recent episodes, you already saw that Dr. Hannah Asher has returned to the ED. Actress Jessy Schram is back on the Chicago Med cast for the rest of the current season.

There has also been a major crossover event between Chicago Med and Chicago Fire that was teased by the showrunners, even though it would have to take place next fall at the earliest. Still, it’s fun to hear that they are thinking about huge crossover ideas again.

As a reminder, the episode of Chicago P.D. where Dennis Garcia makes his debut as Jose Torres airs on the night of April 13. And heading into the big night, here is a recap of the last episode of Chicago P.D., which could have a lasting impact on Ruzek.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.