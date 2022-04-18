Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: CBS

Sylvie Brett has been absent from Chicago Fire for the past few episodes, raising questions about the character.

For years, actress Kara Killmer has played Brett on the Chicago Fire cast, with the character now the PIC (paramedic in charge) for Ambulance 61.

Brett has gone through quite a few partners, and the seat next to her almost seems like a revolving door. Over the past few seasons, women popped in and out of the show as Brett’s partners.

In a change of events, it is now Brett’s seat that opened up, with Violet sliding over to drive the ambulance and Chief Hawkins stepping up at first to partner with her. After Violet and Chief Hawkins got caught

kissing on the job, Emma Jacobs surfaced as the new paramedic.

With Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Emma (Caitlin Carver) working well together, it raises some interesting questions about what will happen in the back end of Chicago Fire Season 10.

What happened to Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire?

Early in Season 10 of Chicago Fire, Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett finally got together as a couple. But when actor Jesse Spencer decided it was time to walk away from the show (he plays Casey), it hampered the storyline of this new relationship.

Rather than bring the new couple to an end, the writers allowed Brett and Casey to have a long-distance relationship. And recently, Brett started missing Casey so much that she left Firehouse 51 to spend an extended amount of time with him in Portland.

Below is a scene from the March 2022 episode where Brett said goodbye to Violet and Stella Kidd.

Chicago Fire spoilers: Is Sylvie Brett coming back to the show?

The Chicago Fire showrunners say that Brett is returning and reveal that actress Kara Killmer did not leave the show. While it is certainly possible that things could change in the future, Brett will return for episodes in the current season.

Recently, the Chicago Fire showrunners talked about bringing Casey back, which would, in turn, guarantee that Brett is back for those same episodes. It would certainly make sense to have both of them back in Chicago for the wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

For now, Chicago Fire fans can enjoy the next new episode as it is the last one before another hiatus takes place at NBC. It’s the last break for the One Chicago shows before a race toward the season finales at the end of May 2022.

And we will make sure to pass on any confirmation we get about actor Jesse Spencer returning to the show as soon as we hear it. That would be huge news, and it could lead to some improved May ratings for the show.

As always, if you need to catch up on Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes, they can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.