Chicago Fire TV promo: A plane drops an engine on a school in dramatic new episode

Chicago Fire is back with a new episode this week, following a night where Boden had to serve as the hero again.

As a reminder, on the last episode of Chicago Fire, a hostage situation took place at a grocery store where Boden was picking up supplies.

Boden worked hard to save a lot of people and even put himself in harm’s way to save the guy who had been keeping them hostage. We might soon see him get some recognition from the fire department for his bravery.

Now, the team will be put to the test when a plane engine falls from the sky. But one thing that Chicago Fire fans really want to know is where the story with the new paramedic will be heading.

The new Chicago Fire episode synopsis

“Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine and one of their own is accused of a theft related to the incident. Kidd and Boden disapprove of Kylie’s potential new love interest,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode called Finish What You Started.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 19 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 19. This new episode is slated to debut on Wednesday, April 20, marking the third consecutive week of new content for the program.

And as we see in the promo, Chris Mansa, who now stars as Mason on the Chicago Fire cast, is going to get a chance to show what he can do on the job.

Some more One Chicago news

Over on the latest episode of Chicago P.D., a new recruit started working with Intelligence. The intriguing new character brings something new to the show, and Chicago P.D. saw Benjamin Levy Aguilar playing Dante Torres for the first time.

Having a young recruit with ties to the street could be helpful for Intelligence. It will be interesting to see if Dante becomes a permanent part of the show or if this was just a one-off before the writers take the team in a different direction.

We are starting to work toward the end of the current seasons for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., with the season finales of each show scheduled for later in May. Viewers should stay up-to-date on current episodes because Chicago Fire could be building toward another cliffhanger.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.