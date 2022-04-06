Who plays Emma on the Chicago Fire cast?

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs and Hanako Greensmith as Violet on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast will feature Emma Jacobs as a new character this season.

Emma is going to be a new paramedic who will work on Ambulance 61 with Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith).

With the exit of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), the show was tasked with finding a new paramedic. And having Chief Hawkins step in for Brett didn’t exactly work that well during the last episode of the show.

The first appearance of Emma Jacobs will be during Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17. It’s going to be an important episode that also features Mason (the new guy on Truck 81).

Who is Emma Jacobs on the Chicago Fire cast?

Actress Caitlin Carver has been seen on The Fosters (as Hayley Heinz) and on Dear White People (as Muffy Tuttle). Now, she will be a part of the Chicago Fire cast as a recurring character for Spring 2022.

In addition to those shows, Carver’s list of acting credits include small roles in episodes of Glee, Nashville, and Parks and Recreation. She also appeared in a 2016 episode of NCIS (as Megan Porter in React).

Recently, Carver was seen playing Nancy Kerrigan in the film I, Tonya, and as Becca in Paper Towns.

Soon, Carver is going to be easily recognized as paramedic Emma Jacobs, as she will be involved in a number of calls during her time on the show. But rather than becoming the next person to sub in and work with Brett, Emma is going to be taking Brett’s seat in Ambulance 61.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

More news from Chicago Fire and One Chicago

The rumors about Casey returning to Chicago Fire were addressed. That piece of news coming from one of the showrunners is quite interesting, as fans really want to see Matthew Casey back as part of the show.

Additional news reveals that a Chicago Med cast member has left the show. This appears to be in conjunction with the return of Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher. Schram had been a part of the cast before this, but she returns to create some more drama.

Don’t forget that the One Chicago hiatus comes to an end with new episodes on April 6. This also serves as One Chicago Day 2022 for the network.

And for anyone who has missed previous episodes from Chicago Fire Season 10, they are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.