Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17: New synopsis revealed for return

The Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17 synopsis was released, letting fans know what to expect when the show returns from its latest hiatus.

All of the One Chicago shows are on a break again, leading to NBC airing some repeat episodes in the interim. But there is some good news on the horizon.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire will arrive on Wednesday, April 6. It might seem like a long wait until we get to see some new content, but there are still a lot of episodes left to debut this spring.

For anyone who needs to catch up on what has happened on Chicago Fire Season 10 so far, episodes can be watched on Peacock. And that might be a good idea as there are going to be some callback moments in the back end of the season.

It’s also almost time for the new Chicago Fire cast member to be introduced. It definitely ties into Sylvie Brett leaving Station 51 to go to Portland and be with Matthew Casey.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17 synopsis

“Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet’s relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic,” reads the synopsis that NBC just released for the next new episode of Chicago Fire.

The new episode is called Keep You Safe and it is clear that there could be some repercussions from Violet and Chief Hawkins getting seen kissing while they were on the job.

It’s also interesting to note that we will get to see Severide and Kidd working together in a similar fashion to what Severide and Lieutenant Wendy Seager have been doing in the past, where the “fire cop” jokes might have to resurface.

Below is a video clip that certainly foreshadows what might come up on the show, as Gallo definitely still has feelings for Violet.

Chicago Fire Season 10 has a lot of episodes left

Even though the Spring 2022 television season leads right into the season finales of the One Chicago shows, we still have a lot of episodes left before Chicago Fire takes its summer hiatus. That means a lot of new content is left to debut.

One of the showrunners also teased that a Chicago Fire wedding is coming up, so that is something to keep an eye on. There are a lot of rumors that it could lead to the return of a fan-favorite character.

In regard to actress Kara Killmer leaving the show for a bit, below is one of her final scenes as Brett speaks about her relationship with the other women from Station 51.

As a reminder, the new episode of Chicago Fire called Keep You Safe will debut on the night of Wednesday, April 6. It follows a new episode of Chicago Med, and it leads right into a new episode of Chicago P.D. The race to the season finales is about to begin.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.