Chicago Fire cast: Intriguing new character announced for Season 10

Hanako Greensmith as Violet and Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett are the current Ambulance 61 paramedics. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has added a new name to the show, with their debut set to take place this spring.

The news certainly sends up a bit of a red flag, because this new character is a paramedic.

Does this mean we could see Sylvie Brett or Violet Mikami leave Firehouse 51 and Ambulance 61? We may be getting a little ahead of ourselves, but it wouldn’t be the first time that someone new has worked on that ambulance.

Over the years, Allison Rafferty, Emily Foster, Gabby Dawson, Gianna Mackey, Jessica “Chili” Chilton, Jimmy Borrelli, Leslie Shay, and Peter Mills have served as paramedics at the station (some a bit longer than others).

Who is new Chicago Fire cast member Caitlin Carver?

According to TV Line, Caitlin Carver from The Fosters (as Hayley Heinz) and Dear White People (as Muffy Tuttle) will be joining the Chicago Fire cast as a recurring character for Spring 2022.

Carver is going to play a paramedic named Emma, and the character will make her show debut during an April 2022 episode. The exact date has not yet been revealed, but Emma is going to be appearing in at least a few Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes.

On her list of acting credits, Carver has appeared in small roles for episodes of Glee, Nashville, Parks and Recreation, and a 2016 episode of NCIS (Megan Porter in React). She also played Nancy Kerrigan in the film I, Tonya, and Becca in Paper Towns.

Maybe Emma’s job won’t be directly related to Firehouse 51 at all, but we are going to have to wait a bit longer to find out for sure.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

More from Chicago Fire Season 10

The long Chicago Fire winter hiatus comes to an end when the Winter Olympics conclude. After that we should see a lot of new episodes from the NBC drama. In fact, the Chicago Fire Season 10 episode count was revealed, and it gives fans a lot of reasons to smile.

As for the next new episode of the show, here is everything you need to know about the Chicago Fire return date. It’s time to explore some new storylines, but there are also some hints that relationship drama might be on the horizon as well.

An interesting video clip was posted on the Instagram account of a cast member, showing what appeared to be some behind the scenes moments of an upcoming episode. Some eagle-eyed viewers believe they may have spotted something very intriguing in the wardrobe for one of the characters.

Severide Rescues Kidd and Gallo | Chicago Fire

Watch this video on YouTube

Since it’s been a while since a new episode of Chicago Fire aired on NBC, below is a scene shared from an episode that aired in the fall that had Matthew Casey and Kelly Severide playing the hero again. It’s just what they do best.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.