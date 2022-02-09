Chicago Fire spoilers: Does cast video reveal some new episode details?

Randy Flagler plays Capp on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Actor Randy Flagler may have accidentally revealed Chicago Fire spoilers as he helped NBC promote the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Currently, the trio of Chicago-based shows is all on hiatus as the Olympics have taken over most primetime TV slots at NBC. But filming goes on, as there are many episodes left to air.

Some great news was also just revealed about the Chicago Fire Season 10 episode total, and it means a lot of new content getting released in Spring 2022.

Randy Flagler, who plays Capp on the Chicago Fire cast, posted a video showing some people in between takes. And there are some key details that eagle-eyed fans have picked up on.

Possible Chicago Fire spoilers shared on social media

In the video clip shared below, we can see Chicago Fire cast members Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz), Randy Flagler (Capp), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), and Anthony Ferraris (Tony). But there is also one additional face in the clip that is drawing attention.

Actress Andy Allo, who plays Lieutenant Wendy Seager on the Chicago Fire cast, looks to be filming a new episode of the show. And there are a lot of Chicago Fire fans posting about it on social media because the reappearance of Seager could spell trouble for the Stellaride relationship (again).

Chicago Fire fans react to the Instagram video clip

“Ok , everyone look at Mirandas jacket and shirt..I believe that’s a LIEUTENANT uniform. Randy ….You giving some things away ….,” posted one Chicago Fire fan who thinks they spotted a detail in the video.

“Go USA 🇺🇸 🙌 and go away Seager 😒,” posted another fan of the show.

Quite a few additional comments were made by Chicago Fire fans who don’t have a high opinion of Seager.

“Why is Seager there? Cause trouble no doubt,” a Chicago Fire fan posted.

“oh without a doubt,” another Chicago Fire fan answered.

It’s clear that many viewers are now cheering on the relationship between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, and we all know that Wendy Seager appears to have eyes for Severide.

When does Chicago Fire return with new episodes?

The return date for Chicago Fire is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23. That’s when Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13, will debut on NBC, and it is slated to be a big night for the dramas. The day begins with Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 13, and then concludes with Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13.

Since the shows have been on hiatus for a while, it’s a good opportunity to re-watch some of the earlier episodes from Chicago Fire Season 10. There are some ongoing storylines that could impact what takes place in the back end. And it’s still rumored that we could see the return of a big character toward the end of the season for a wedding.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.