Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13: Synopsis released for new episode

Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire cast.

The Chicago Fire synopsis has been released for the first new episode after the long Olympics hiatus.

It’s been a while since the last new episode of the show aired, which was the one where the Gala took place and Jason Pelham got his job back thanks to the work of Stella Kidd and Chief Boden.

Now that Pelham’s job is safe and Kidd has returned, there are going to be more questions about how the hierarchy at Firehouse 51 plays out.

And regarding this new episode, it looks like the Chicago Fire spoilers about Seager have turned out to be correct.

Chicago Fire synopsis for episode called Fire Cop

The new episode of the show airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 23. This will be the first new episode in a while, so it might be good for One Chicago fans to go back and watch some of the recent Season 10 episodes to refresh those memories about what has been taking place.

“Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman; Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office; Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13.

The synopsis confirms that actress Andy Allo is returning to play Lieutenant Wendy Seager on the Chicago Fire cast again, possibly becoming something of a contentious issue with Stella Kidd. She already expressed some suspicions about Seager getting close to her fiance, Kelly Severide.

Many more episodes of Chicago Fire airing in Spring 2022

Some great news came out in the form of a Chicago Fire Season 10 episode count. The network has revealed that there are a lot of new episodes left to air in Spring 2022 and that we aren’t even close to seeing the end of the current season.

There is a lot of time left in the season to cover the drama that could surface with having too many lieutenants in one station, and we could creep a little closer to a Stellaride wedding taking place. Many Chicago Fire rumors have hinted at the return of Matthew Casey if that wedding ever happens.

This also means that there is time for additional drama and some new storylines to start taking shape during Chicago Fire Season 10. For anyone who hasn’t already heard, NBC pre-ordered Chicago Fire Season 11, so the writers have a lot of freedom to come up with plots that could extend into the next television season as well.

As a reminder, Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13 finally arrives on Wednesday, February 23.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.