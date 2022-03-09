Chicago Fire spoilers: Showrunner teases wedding, huge cast return

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire episode, The Missing Piece. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about a major plot point for Season 10 have recently been teased by co-showrunner Derek Haas.

And when it comes to the word “wedding” getting attached to the Chicago Fire cast, it also sets in motion the rumors of a popular actor returning to the show.

On recent episodes, Chicago Fire fans have watched Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) finally get on the same page with their relationship. After Severide proposed during a fire call and the couple worked out some communication issues, he gave Kidd a really nice ring at the gala.

And on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 14, Kidd officially stepped into the open lieutenant’s position that was vacated by Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) when he decided to go run “the Bad News Bears” at a new fire station.

It appears that the path has now been set for Stellaride to get that happy ending within their relationship, provided, of course, that Severide survives an intense episode where someone targets the arson unit.

Chicago Fire wedding spoilers, cast news

“We are on scope for a wedding episode this season. I would write it down — maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get,” Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas when he was asked about Severide and Kidd in a recent interview with Variety.

“I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn’t include Casey,” Haas went on to add in a cryptic but telling moment of the interview.

Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) moved to Portland to take care of a fallen firefighter’s kids, leaving behind Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and starting up a long-distance relationship. Spencer also left the Chicago Fire cast to focus on his family, but he did leave the door wide open for a future return. And this certainly looks like Haas admitting that a return is in the cards, even if it is just for an episode or two.

Could these be Chicago Fire rumors about a different wedding?

While Chicago Fire fans continue to look forward to a possible wedding between Severide and Kidd, that might not be the only relationship preparing to take the next step. We hope that it doesn’t happen, but could a wedding between Casey and Brett also be getting foreshadowed that becomes possible by Brett leaving Chicago? Could that be a hint that Killmer might be ready to try new endeavors? We hope not, as she is part of the necessary glue holding the show together.

“It would have felt like cheating after having them building that relationship over so many seasons, and then just throwing it away, because of production demand. So we thought it was realistic, especially in this day and age, that people can keep a relationship going. It’s been fun for us because we love Casey so much as writers that we want him to keep his presence,” Haas stated to Variety about Casey and Brett’s new relationship.

Just how many episodes can the long-distance relationship between Casey and Brett succeed? Are the Chicago Fire writers eventually going to end it, but didn’t want it to conclude too soon? This seems like a really important plot point that will have to be addressed at some point, and it’s definitely possible that the plan is to keep it as open-ended as possible so that fans can continue to hold out hope of Casey returning to Station 51 permanently.

Pregnancy could also alter how the storyline progresses between Brett and Casey, and it led to some Chicago Fire fans feeling Kara Killmer is pregnant.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.