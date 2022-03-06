Chicago Fire new episode: Fire cop time for Severide and Seager, new cast member auditions for Lieutenant Kidd

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Adrian S. Burrows Sr.

Chicago Fire is really going to lean into the “fire cop” theme for the brand-new episode on Wednesday night.

The TV promo and synopsis appear to suggest that this time around, Kelly Severide and Wendy Seager are going to be fighting back after they are targeted by a criminal.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, the lieutenant drama at Station 51 was cleared up, as Jason Pelham left to take an opening at a neighboring station. His exit cleared the way for Stella Kidd to run Truck 81 for years to come.

As the new lieutenant in charge of Truck 81, Kidd is going to have a lot of input in who takes her now open spot as she moves up to replace Pelham.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 15 synopsis

“Following an injury in the aftermath of an industrial fire, Severide and Seager work together to investigate an anonymous tip. Kidd searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81. A possible new recruit to 51 gets tested at a call,” reads the Chicago Fire synopsis for the new episode called The Missing Piece.

Chicago Fire TV promo for The Missing Piece

Below is the advertisement that NBC is currently running for the March 9 episode of Chicago Fire. The upcoming episode, titled The Missing Piece will debut this Wednesday, and it looks like it could be packed with intriguing storylines.

Chicago Fire 10x15 Promo "The Missing Piece" (HD)

Watch this video on YouTube

More from One Chicago

It’s going to be a busy night for One Chicago on March 9, beginning with a doctor getting assaulted in the ED on Chicago Med. It will then continue with some possible new blood getting introduced on Chicago Fire, and conclude with the search for Makayla on Chicago P.D.

On the dramatic last episode of Chicago P.D., Makayla was kidnapped and her nanny seriously injured as the show presented a huge twist in the closing moments. Now, Intelligence is going to be working overtime to make sure that Makayla is brought home safely, but first they have to figure out who took her.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

One Chicago fans have received a nice treat with consecutive weeks of new content, which is a huge change from the winter hiatus followed by the Olympics hiatus that took place. For anyone who has missed some of the recent episodes, they can currently be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.