Chicago Med: New surgeon assaults Crockett in new episode

The Chicago Med cast is going to be joined by a new surgeon in the upcoming episode, and he is going to jump right into causing trouble.

On the latest episode of Chicago Med, quite a few main storylines got wrapped up, allowing the show some freedom to go in a few different directions over the coming weeks.

Dr. Stevie Hammer made up with her mom, Nurse Maggie Lockwood was given a clean bill of health, and Dr. Dylan Scott made up with his high school friend who had been bringing in his son for treatment.

With the prospect that Hammer could leave Chicago Med very soon, we are going to get to meet a new surgeon on the March 9 episode. And this seems to be a guy who does not want to allow other doctors to work in his territory.

Chicago Med synopsis for Things Meant to be Bent not Broken

“Dylan’s cop instincts come to life when he suspects his patient may be a drug dealer. Will must decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement. Charles and Vanessa help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites. Crockett and Blake are paired with an arrogant surgeon,” reads the full Chicago Med synopsis for the episode debuting on March 9.

Chicago Med promo for Season 7, Episode 15

Below is the Chicago Med TV promo that is running for the next episode. This is going to serve as Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 15 and it is airing on a full night of new One Chicago installments.

Chicago Med 7x15 Promo "Things Meant To Be Bent Not Broken" (HD)

Some more One Chicago news

We learned about some small Chicago Med spoilers that were revealed about a future episode. It also ties into Chicago P.D., as it appears that fans are going to get a small crossover night.

In other news, the Chicago Fire cast is adding a new character for Season 10. It raises a number of questions about what might take place in the back stretch of the season, and it might even hint at someone leaving the show.

We also have some answers here about whether or not Kara Killmer from Chicago Fire is pregnant. She plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast, and this isn’t the first time that rumors have popped up about the situation.

As a reminder, the next new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. arrive on Wednesday, March 9.

