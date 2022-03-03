Chicago P.D. recap: Who gets custody of Makayla?

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess in court on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. focused on an important court case during the new episode of the show, with Burgess and Ruzek fighting for the custody of Makayla.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squeciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) have been trying hard to become parents to Makayla, but a mysterious uncle recently popped up to fight them for custody.

Thus a storyline was created where Burgess and Ruzek would have to go to court and prove why they would be the best fit for Makayla. But would they win custody with a blood relative now in the mix?

In the previous episode of Chicago P.D., Hailey Upton rescued a man from the Chicago River, but he turned out to be a notorious criminal as more facts came to light. The episode also revealed more of Trudy Platt’s backstory, but it became a standalone installment of the show.

The crux of this new episode was to circle back to Makayla, and Chicago P.D. fans would soon find out if she would be living with Ruzek and Burgess.

Chicago P.D. recap for Season 9, Episode 14

The custody situation was partially addressed right out of the gate on Wednesday night, with Ruzek and Burgess preparing to go to court and watch Makayla’s uncle testify about why he should become the new father. Since there was a bit of time until she needed to be in court, Burgess turned on her service radio and took a call for a home invasion.

A body of a man was found at the home with his hand cut off and a message written on the wall that read “let it be” in blood. A bit later, another body was found of a man at a different residence, with the word “family” written in blood on the wall. Voight said that Intelligence was now looking for a serial killer, and the team was short on leads.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When a third body turned up, the team started to make headway in the case, as they learned that a man had been taking women off the street and forming a sort-of cult with them. He was then having them carry out murders of people who had made him angry in the past. After arresting a woman that was caught on a street camera near the home of a victim, Intelligence had her go undercover into the “cult” house.

Though it got intense, Burgess took down the bad guy, bringing an end to the case and allowing the episode to circle back to the custody case.

Ruzek and Burgess go to court for Makayla

Burgess took the stand and got grilled by the uncle’s lawyer about her mental state, choosing to go back to a job that almost killed her, and for owning a gun around Makayla. But after some rough moments, Burgess found her groove on the stand by speaking about how well she had bonded with Makayla.

The court found in their favor, calling Burgess to let her know that she would be a mother to Makayla. As she was heading home, she came across Ruzek, and they celebrated before going up to let Makayla know the good news.

When they opened the door, the babysitter was on the floor with serious injuries, and Makayla was gone. Someone took the little girl, and as Burgess and Ruzek were trying to get a grip on the situation, the episode faded to black. In the next episode, the investigation into her disappearance begins.

A new episode of Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesday, March 8. It looks to be a dramatic one, with Intelligence searching for Makayla.

There has also been a hint at some future Chicago P.D. spoilers that could be fun for fans of Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.