Did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire? It’s the million-dollar question about Sylvie Brett

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Questions about Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire are to be expected with the lurch that the writers and producers have left the fans in.

Having the character of Sylvie Brett leave Chicago Fire would change the show quite a bit, but it also wouldn’t be the first time that a major character has been written off of the drama.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, a lot of time was spent on Brett (played by Killmer) missing Matthew Casey so much that it hurt. She talked a lot about needing to take time off to go to Portland to be with him.

Violet Mikami and Stella Kidd were there to support Brett at every step, letting her know that they agreed with how important it was for her to take time to herself and the relationship she recently began with Casey.

Did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire?

No official announcement has been made by actress Kara Killmer or the showrunners at Chicago Fire about her leaving the show. It leaves the door open for a number of possibilities.

There have been a lot of rumors floating around about Killmer being pregnant, so giving the actress time away from the show would allow her to give birth and spend time with the new child. But Killmer has not made any announcements about expecting a baby, so those rumors remain unconfirmed.

This is not goodbye. It's see you soon #SylvieBrett 😥❤ pic.twitter.com/GI1MvpNGII — Jennifer King (@BrettseyStrong) March 11, 2022

Some Chicago Fire Season 10 theories

It’s also possible that the writers want to further flesh out the storyline about the relationship between Brett and Casey, but it was made much more difficult by Jesse Spencer leaving the show (he plays Casey). So maybe this absence is just designed to work within that storyline.

And then there is the worst-case scenario, where Killmer has decided that she is ready to leave the show entirely, so everything is getting set up for her to leave at the conclusion of Season 10.

There are new Chicago Fire wedding rumors floating around, so maybe we will get to see some episodes with Casey, Brett, Severide, and Kidd all together again to wrap up the current season. It would then be easier for characters like Brett and Casey to move on for good.

At the end of the day, a lot of the information out there is just conjecture or theories about what the Chicago Fire cast will look like heading into Season 11. The good news is that the show has already been renewed by NBC, but the bad news is that quite a few questions remain about who will be on the Chicago Fire Season 11 cast.

Stay tuned folks, because there are likely to be some really good episodes airing this spring, and there is a lot of new content left to debut before that long summer hiatus arrives again. And as soon as we learn the full story behind what Kara Killmer is doing and if Sylvie Brett is leaving Chicago Fire, we will make sure to pass it along.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.