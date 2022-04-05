Is Casey coming back to Chicago Fire?

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on the Chicago Fire Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Jesse Spencer left the Chicago Fire cast early in Season 10, with his character, firefighter Matthew Casey, moving to Portland to take care of the kids left behind by a fallen friend.

Losing Casey from the Chicago Fire cast was a huge deal for the show, and his absence continues to be felt as the current season keeps rolling out episodes.

This is also a show that is no stranger to shuffling characters, with a new paramedic joining the Chicago Fire cast for the next episode. The new face could catch some viewers by surprise.

The show has also been on another hiatus, and the first new episode of Chicago Fire in a while airs on April 6. That’s a big date on the calendar because it also marks the arrival of One Chicago Day 2022.

Is Jesse Spencer coming back to Chicago Fire?

“That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” co-showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine when discussing whether or not Jesse Spencer could return to the show this season.

“So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen,” Haas went on to elaborate.

This would be huge for the show, especially if the Stellaride wedding ends up happening near or on the Chicago Fire season finale. Casey has to be there when Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd get married, right?

While Haas didn’t quite confirm the Chicago Fire spoilers that everyone is hoping to hear, he did go on to add that “it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the [season] finale.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Below is a scene from the last time that we saw Casey during an episode of Chicago Fire. It’s well worth re-watching.

Casey Says Goodbye to 51 | Chicago Fire

Watch this video on YouTube

More news from the One Chicago shows

New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. arrive on the evening of Wednesday, April 6. The long hiatus is coming to an end, and there are interesting stories to tell on each of the shows.

Some big news just came out, with a member of the Chicago Med cast leaving the show. This comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Dr. Hannah Asher is also back on the show.

It’s always fun to see new faces on the One Chicago casts, especially when the writers take the time to develop the characters. That has been done really well on Chicago Fire, but it’s almost time to tell us more about Mason’s past.

For any One Chicago fans who need to catch up on the current seasons of the shows, episodes are available for streaming on Peacock. It’s worth the time to watch some of the earlier episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 9 because they will be referenced quite a bit as the season starts winding down.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.