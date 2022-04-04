One Chicago Day sneak peek, start time revealed

Tracy Spiridakos plays Detective Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A rough One Chicago Day schedule for 2022 was released, giving fans an indication of what to expect this week.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, One Chicago Day 2022 takes place on Wednesday, April 6.

This is something that the shows started doing last year to generate additional fan interest during a time when the pandemic was negatively affecting the production of the shows.

This year, it appears that One Chicago will be adding even more content to the big day, with quite a few segments getting revealed ahead of time. It certainly looks like this is becoming a must-see event for fans of the Chicago shows.

What time does One Chicago Day 2022 begin?

One Chicago Day begins at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 6. It will take place on the YouTube page for the shows, where the content will be shared live.

One Chicago Day 2022 events

Below is a look at some of the things that each of the shows will offer.

Chicago Med will be showcasing favorite scenes, the women that make the Med cast strong, and interviews with Oliver Platt (Dr. Charles) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin).

Chicago Fire will then answer fan questions, present the journey of Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo), and also discuss some Chicago Fire fan theories about where the show is heading.

As for Chicago P.D., favorite scenes will be shown, a segment called Chicago Aquatic will take place, and they will also spend some time on Sergeant Trudy Platt (played by Amy Morton).

A night of new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

On the night of April 6, new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will also take place. It will be a great way to wrap up One Chicago Day by having new content that evening on NBC.

The Chicago Fire cast will feature a new character during the new episode, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts the way things work at Firehouse 51.

Before the big day arrives and the new episodes start rolling out, there is still time to catch up with previous episodes from the current season. Earlier episodes from Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.