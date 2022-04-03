Chicago Fire cast: New episode images feature new people

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Christian Stolte as Mouch during a dramatic Chicago Fire Season 10 scene. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast will be featuring another new face on Wednesday night, with Firehouse 51 in need of a new paramedic.

The new episode of Chicago Fire is also going to feature a lot more of the new firefighter that Stella Kidd just hired to be part of Truck 81.

As a quick recap of what brought us to this point, Sylvie Brett went to Portland to spend time with Matthew Casey. This has left openings in two spots. When Stella got promoted to lieutenant, it opened a spot on the truck, and she brought in Mason (played by Chris Mansa).

Over on Ambulance 61, Violet Mikami was being aided by Chief Hawkins after Sylvie left, but the new couple was caught kissing while on the job toward the end of the last episode. It foreshadowed that someone new is about to join Violet.

Mason is featured in new Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17 images

In the image shared below, we get to see Mason front-and-center on a call that Firehouse 51 responds to in the new episode. It also features Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) as they appear to be racing to someone else’s rescue.

This is from the new Chicago Fire episode called Keep You Safe that will debut on Wednesday, April 6.

Chris Mansa as Mason, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Christian Stolte as Mouch on Chicago Fire S10, E17. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire cast gets a new paramedic

Appearing on the Chicago Fire cast for the first time during Season 10, Episode 17 is Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs. She is going to be working with Violet, and some behind the scenes footage of Carver on the set leaked a bit earlier.

Below is the first official episode photo that features Carver playing Emma, and it appears to show Emma and Violet tending to an injured player during a hockey game. Emma is the one kneeling on the ice.

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, and Josh Razavi as Hockey Referee on Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Don’t forget that the One Chicago Day has nearly arrived for 2022. This will be a great way for Chicago Fire fans to see interviews of cast members and to learn more about the show. It will also feature segments for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. as NBC and the producers of the shows celebrate One Chicago.

And as a reminder, the One Chicago return date from the latest hiatus falls on Wednesday, April 6.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.