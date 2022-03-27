Chicago Fire spoilers: Video from set reveals new cast member

The Chicago Fire Season 10 cast is a bit different than in the past. Pic credit: NBCUniversal

Some Chicago Fire spoilers were revealed in a video shared from the set of the show.

Filming is still underway for the final episodes of Chicago Fire Season 10, and there have been some hints that a big wedding awaits the cast and crew.

And due to what happened recently, with Kara Killmer (as Sylvie Brett) taking some time away from the show, it was necessary to add someone new to Ambulance 61.

On the last episode of the show, Chief Hawkins paired up with Violet to work out of Firehouse 51, but the new couple got caught making out while on the job, and now Hawkins has a meeting with his bosses scheduled.

Chicago Fire spoilers from the set

Two videos were shared on Instagram that features Miranda Rae Mayo (as Stella Kidd) playing around behind the scenes. In the second video on the post, though, we get a glimpse of the two ladies working in Ambulance 61.

It appears that the new character shares the scene with Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith) as the camera pans to the front of the ambulance. This looks to be actress Caitlin Carver, who has signed on to be a recurring character in the absence of Kara Killmer.

Who is Caitlin Carver from the Chicago Fire cast?

Actress Caitlin Carver from The Fosters (as Hayley Heinz) and Dear White People (as Muffy Tuttle) has joined the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast as a recurring character for Spring 2022.

It’s not clear how many episodes she will appear in, but it’s possible that she could be an important part of some storylines as the episodes this spring wind toward the season finale.

And if the past is any indication of what the future could hold, then Chicago Fire fans should definitely start planning for there to be a cliffhanger. The good news to take away from it all is that Chicago Fire Season 11 was already ordered by NBC.

New episode of Chicago Fire coming up

On the upcoming new episode of Chicago Fire, we will see Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide working on another investigation that involves the police. Could we end up seeing a member or two of the Chicago P.D. cast making an appearance?

Ahead of the new episodes debuting this spring, One Chicago fans can re-watch previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. by streaming them through Peacock.

