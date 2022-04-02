One Chicago Day 2022: A day to celebrate Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med

Chicago Fire cast members Hanako Greensmith and Eamonn Walker, and executive producers Andrea Newman and Derek Haas help celebrate One Chicago Day 2022. Pic credit: NBCUniversal

One Chicago Day 2022 is about to arrive, giving fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. a day to celebrate the trio of shows.

The tradition started in 2021 when a virtual event for the dramas took place on YouTube in February of that year, and now, it’s back as a way to create additional buzz for the shows.

Last year, One Chicago Day included set tours hosted by the stars of the shows, bonus content and fan giveaways, a trivia game hosted by David Eigenberg of the Chicago Fire cast, and, of course, the stars answering questions.

Based on the early promotion for One Chicago Day 2022, there are going to be a lot of new interviews, which look to feature answers to some interesting questions from Chicago Fire fans about that possible Stellaride wedding.

When is One Chicago Day 2022?

Wednesday, April 6 is when One Chicago Day 2022 will take place. It will be a virtual event again, with promotion taking place on the social media accounts and YouTube page for the show.

Linked below is the current advertisement that One Chicago is running on YouTube for April 6, but we expect more specifics to come out very soon. Last year, it began at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, with a live stream of events taking place until the new episodes of that night debuted on NBC.

Getting several hours of new content from behind the scenes at Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is definitely something to look forward to this next week.

Attention Chi-Hards: One Chicago Day Trailer | NBC

Watch this video on YouTube

New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago return date is also set for April 6, when a new episode of Chicago Med starts off the night. Since the show has been on another hiatus, it will be good to see some new content.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Some early Chicago Med Season 8 news also came out, with a recurring character getting brought back for another year. We expect to hear more news about the casts of each show to come out as the season finales for the current seasons get closer.

Stay tuned, as we will make sure to also pass on the specific schedule for One Chicago Day 2022 as it gets ironed out by NBC. The big day will be a lot of fun for fans of the shows, and it could be really informative as well.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.