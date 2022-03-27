Chicago Med Season 8 cast: Which actor is returning for the new season?

The Chicago Med cast is bringing back another actor for Season 8 in Fall 2022. Pic credit: NBC

Some Chicago Med Season 8 casting news was revealed this week, shedding light on what is going to happen with one of the show’s characters.

For any Chicago Med fans who didn’t know, the show has already been renewed for the next television season.

This means that no matter how the current season comes to an end (this is Chicago Med Season 7), we are going to get more new episodes in the fall.

There are still a lot of new episodes left to debut in Season 7, including what looks to be another cliffhanger serving as the season finale this May. However, it’s always good to know that a show is coming back, even if some characters might not survive the season.

Chicago Med Season 8 cast includes Steven Weber

According to Deadline, actor Steven Weber will continue playing Dr. Dean Archer for Chicago Med Season 8.

We first met the character of Dr. Archer when Weber joined the show in Spring 2021. The character had previously been referenced by Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), as Archer was his superior as a medic in the Navy. Choi then brought in Weber to work as a doctor in the ED.

At the end of Season 6, Choi was shot by one of Archer’s patients, right before Choi was going to fire Archer for not being able to follow the rules at Med. When Archer saved Choi’s life in surgery, Sharon Goodwin made Archer the new head of the ED while Choi was recovering.

During a lot of Chicago Med Season 7 episodes, while Archer has still continued to play an antagonist who doesn’t like to follow the rules, his style and actions have ended up saving the lives of numerous patients. At the same time, he continues to be a villain of sorts on the show.

Still more episodes to come for Chicago Med Season 7

The One Chicago shows are finishing up the final extended hiatus before returning with more new episodes in April. It has been tough for fans to go through another break this late on the calendar, but the good news is that there is a good number of episodes left to be released.

The Chicago Med return date is April 6, when a brand new episode is set to debut. This is when the show will likely start introducing pieces and storylines that could lead to a big impact during the May season finale.

As a reminder, a familiar face re-joined the Chicago Med cast on the last episode, setting up some new drama that could play out in the ED. Fans definitely expect it to lead to some fireworks, especially when Will Halstead finds out who is coming to work at Med again.

And don’t forget, past episodes of Chicago Med can currently be streamed on Peacock, so it’s possible for fans to go back and re-watch recent content.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.