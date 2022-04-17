Chicago Fire hiatus: How many episodes are there in Season 10?

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Another Chicago Fire hiatus is coming up before the final episodes of the season air on NBC.

A new episode of Chicago Fire arrives on April 20, which marks a big day for Mason’s character.

Mason is a new firefighter played by Chris Mansa on the Chicago Fire cast. He first appeared on the show as a good Samaritan in an episode called Natural Born Firefighter, but he recently took on a full-time job at Firehouse 51 thanks to his hard work.

This will be the third straight week that a new episode of the show has aired on NBC, but it is also going to mark the beginning of another hiatus that will take the show into May 2022.

There is no new episode of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago P.D. scheduled for Wednesday, April 27. That will bring the month of April to a close with some repeat episodes and carry the hiatus into May 2022.

The exact return date for Chicago Fire has not been revealed, suggesting the first week of May could also see repeats of the One Chicago shows before the programs close out the month of May with consecutive new episodes.

How many episodes in Chicago Fire Season 10?

According to NBC, there are 22 episodes in Chicago Fire Season 10. The episode airing on April 20 is Episode 19 of the current season, leaving three new installments left to debut in May 2022.

Since the Chicago Fire season finale airs on Wednesday, May 25, it seems like a safe assumption that new episodes will also air on May 11 and May 18 to help build up storylines before the season comes to a close.

We will pass on the specific details for those final episodes as they get closer, but if the past is any indication of what the future is going to hold, then Chicago Fire fans should be prepared for a big cliffhanger or two.

As a reminder, Season 9 of the show ended with four main characters getting trapped in a boat underwater. Their fates were shrouded in mystery until the Season 10 premiere aired, raising the stress levels for many Chicago Fire fans.

Before the final episodes of Chicago Fire Season 10 arrive in May, there is time left to go back and watch earlier installments. All of those episodes can be streamed on Peacock, which is where past seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. can also be viewed.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.