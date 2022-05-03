Chicago Fire cast: When does Sylvie Brett return?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has been without actress Kara Killmer for the past few episodes, leading fans to ask if Sylvie Brett has left the show for good.

Brett had been missing Matthew Casey a lot, and she decided to take some time away from Firehouse 51 to go be with him in Portland.

Though this seems to be a good way to keep the relationship between Brett and Casey going, it also seems to foreshadow that the end could be near for them.

And the synopsis for the next new episode of Chicago Fire indicates that Brett’s replacement (Emma) is going to cause some more problems with Violet. That drama could be an important plot point over the next few episodes.

Is Sylvie Brett coming back to the Chicago Fire cast?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Matthew Casey is returning for the Chicago Fire season finale. This is going to be a nice treat for the viewers, but it could also be the last time that Casey is seen on the show (or at least for a while).

Deadline reports that Sylvie Brett is also coming back for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 22, suggesting that her return to Firehouse 51 is tied to Casey being back in Chicago. And this might all revolve around the wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

“Yes, Sylvie will be back for the finale. She’s a full-time member of 51. She was gone while visiting Casey but when she’s back, she’s back. She and Casey will have to figure out their relationship going forward, which is what they’ll be doing in the finale,” Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman stated.

What Newman said seems to be a heavy hint at the end of the Brettsey relationship.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.