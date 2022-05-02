Chicago Fire actress Andy Allo stars in new Netflix movie

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Andy Allo as Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Another Chicago Fire star is branching out to other projects, with actress Andy Allo set to star in what is being called a “futuristic martial arts adventure” for Netflix.

On the Chicago Fire cast, Allo plays Lieutenant Wendy Seager. The character has been around since 2019, popping up now and then when an important arson investigation is necessary.

For a while, there seemed to be some chemistry between Seager and Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), suggesting that there could be some friction between Seager and Stella Kidd.

In recent episodes, though, Seager and Kidd have become friends, Severide and Kidd have become engaged, and it seems that the love triangle that had been hinted at for a while has quieted down.

Andy Allo heads to Netflix

According to a report by Digital Spy, the Netflix film is called Absolute Dominion, and it takes place 63 years into the future. In addition to Allo, the Absolute Dominion cast includes Better Call Saul actress Julie Ann Emery (she plays Betsy Kettleman), Alex Winter, Alok Vaid-Menon, and Patton Oswalt.

Before breaking out as part of the Chicago Fire cast, Allo was seen as Serenity in Pitch Perfect 3. She has also recently appeared on the TV show Upload, where she plays Nora Antony.

Shoutout to the maestro @Lexialex. Grateful to be working with Lexi and an incredible cast, lead by #DésiréMia and @andyallo. https://t.co/FCf97uYcWO — Alex Winter (@Winter) April 30, 2022

More Chicago Fire news and notes

A new episode of Chicago Fire is coming up soon that will bring an end to the latest long hiatus. It hints that there is some drama with Stella Kidd’s new team, which could be pretty interesting.

A big star is returning to Chicago Fire for the upcoming season finale, which is definitely going to make viewers happy. Make sure to tune in live for that episode, as it could be discussed for a while.

With only three episodes left in Season 10, the summer hiatus seems to be coming up rather quickly. Before the next new episode arrives, there is still time to go back and catch up on previous episodes or simply re-watch them before the stretch run.

Chicago Fire Season 11 has already been ordered by NBC, so new episodes of the show will arrive in Fall 2022. No matter what cliffhanger(s) the writers might have ready to go on the finale episode, there will be more content to enjoy in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.