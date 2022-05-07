Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes: A look at upcoming synopses, schedule

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes are starting to run out for NBC, with only three left to debut before the long summer hiatus begins.

The good news is that there are some dramatic storylines and some intriguing guest-star appearances left to be made on the current season of the show.

And the bonus is that One Chicago always does a great job at building up to the season finales before delivering great episodes to wrap up a season. That’s exactly what happened last spring when four firefighters from Firehouse 51 were left trapped under water.

Looking ahead, NBC has released the synopsis for each of the next two episodes, as well as photos to tease Chicago Fire fans about what’s to come. The image above, for example, is from a rescue that will take place on the May 18 episode.

All of this is also in conjunction with the great news about a former member of the Chicago Fire cast returning for finale night.

We also have some good information on whether or not Sylvie Brett is returning to Chicago Fire soon.

Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes in May 2022

There are three new episodes left to debut for Chicago Fire Season 10, and the list is shared below.

Wednesday, May 11: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20 called Halfway to the Moon.

Wednesday, May 18: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 21 called Last Chance.

Wednesday, May 25: Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 22 (season finale).

Synopses for upcoming Chicago Fire Season 10 episodes

The synopsis for each of the next two new episodes of Chicago Fire has been revealed, giving fans a hint at what to expect before the season comes to a close. It looks like Stella Kidd is going to have her first real struggles as a lieutenant, and that more drama could surface in the Gallo, Violet, and Hawkins triangle.

“A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20 from May 11.

“Mouch and Ritter work together to solve a murder mystery. Severide and Cruz tackle a food truck fire. Gallo goes to see Hawkins about Violet,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 21 from May 18.

As always, in addition to the new episodes that will be premiering in May 2022, past episodes of Chicago Fire can be streamed on Peacock. That will be a great source for content when the summer hiatus begins.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.