Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 21 hints at explosive consequences

A new Chicago P.D. episode called House of Cards will provide an intense night for viewers. This serves as the penultimate episode for Season 9, and an explosion caps the TV promo currently running on NBC.

“As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 21.

It appears that the conclusion of the investigation into Escano is at hand and that the key component to bringing him down is going to be Voight’s latest informant. But will he end up pushing her too far?

This new episode of Chicago P.D. will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 18, and it might lead right into the season finale that is airing on May 25. That’s how close we are to the end of Season 9 for Chicago P.D.

TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 21

Below is the promo that NBC is running for the May 18 episode of Chicago P.D. This new installment is called House of Cards, and it wraps up an all-new night of fresh episodes for One Chicago.

The introduction of actress Carmela Zumbado as Anna Avalos on the Chicago P.D. cast always seemed like something that would end with a very memorable moment. Now, as Intelligence continues to push its lead informant, the promo above shows that there might be some repercussions.

All of the One Chicago shows have been renewed, giving the writers a lot of room to play with cliffhangers on the upcoming season finales.

Last season, Chicago P.D. ended with Burgess getting shot and Upton killing a suspect who had taken Voight’s gun. It led to an intense coverup that drew the FBI to the front door of Intelligence.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.