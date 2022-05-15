Chicago Fire spoilers: Jesse Spencer hilariously addresses leaked set photos

Jesse Spencer has something to say about the latest Chicago Fire spoilers. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire spoilers about the upcoming season finale have been floating around for a while, and now former star Jesse Spencer has surfaced on Twitter to address some leaked photos.

Jesse Spencer played Matthew Casey on the Chicago Fire cast for nearly 10 years, and he decided to leave the show during the first-half of Season 10. It was a shocking turn of events, but Spencer wanted to spend more time with his family.

During recent episodes of Chicago Fire, the big Stellaride wedding has finally started taking shape, hinting heavily that some big moments are coming up for the couple. Is this where Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd finally take that big step in their relationship?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jesse Spencer is returning to the Chicago Fire cast for the Season 10 finale. He is going to be on hand for the Stellaride wedding, and it has become the worst kept secret in television.

Jesse Spencer addresses leaked Chicago Fire set photos

There have been a number of photos taken of the Chicago Fire set where the season finale was filmed recently. A lot of those photos have ended up online, including these images of Stella’s wedding dress.

Some of the photos also featured Jesse Spencer suited up for the wedding, and that is why he resurfaced on Twitter for the first time in months to poke some fun at what was taking place.

“That’s not me….I think it’s Casey’s long lost bro or something. My hair don’t do that,” Jesse Spencer wrote as a comment on two photos from the Chicago Fire set that were clearly of him.

As seen below, Jesse Spencer was indeed filming for Chicago Fire this month, and fans will be able to see that episode when it debuts on Wednesday, May 25.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

That's not me….I think it's Casey's long lost bro or something. My hair don't do that https://t.co/PSf3CCLYW6 — Jesse Spencer (@Jesse_Spencer) May 11, 2022

More news from One Chicago

There are only two more weeks of new content from the One Chicago shows before the summer hiatus begins. New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on May 18, and then the big finale night arrives on May 25.

The great news is that all three Chicago-based shows have been renewed by NBC, so fans can look forward to Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 debuting during the 2022-2023 television year.

And for Chicago Fire fans who want to know more about what’s coming, here is a breakdown of when Sylvie Brett returns. A lot of drama between Violet and the new paramedic has taken place while Sylvie was visiting Casey in Portland.

Wow, what an awesome night of #OneChicago! What did everyone think? pic.twitter.com/dwHysDp7Ml — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 8, 2021

To catch up on episodes of the three Chicago shows, fans can stream them through Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.