Chicago Fire cast: Sad news as Tuesday the dog dies after filming finale

Tuesday the Dalmatian, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has featured Tuesday the Dalmatian for the past four years, but the sad news has been revealed that she passed away last weekend.

Tuesday had become a mainstay at Firehouse 51, with firefighter Darren Ritter (played by Daniel Kyri) often the person taking care of or seen trying to train her during episodes.

There were also some great interactions between Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Tuesday, many of which showed the lighter side of the big boss residing at 51.

Tuesday will make her final appearance on the show during the big Chicago Fire season finale on May 25, which will feature the Stellaride wedding.

Trainer Christine Mahaney shares the sad Chicago Fire news

“As Tuesday’s trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make. With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday’s last episode on Chicago Fire. It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues. The love from you, Tuesday’s fans, over the past 4 years has been immense,” trainer Christine Mahaney wrote on an Instagram post that also featured a picture of Tuesday in a field.

“Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special,” Christine went on to say.

More news about the Chicago Fire season finale

Two major characters are returning for the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale, giving fans of the show a lot to look forward to on the night of May 25. It will definitely serve as an event for the show, with the possibility of a cliffhanger due to the drama taking place between new paramedic Emma Jacobs, Violet Mikami, and Chief Hawkins.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

And it wouldn’t really be Chicago Fire if the wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd didn’t have some bumps along the way. But with their conversation on the last episode following Severide’s latest injuries, maybe we will get a smooth evening for the couple.

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire season finale is called The Magnificent City of Chicago, and it airs for the first time on May 25. This will be where fans can see Tuesday as a member of the Chicago Fire cast for the final time.

All past episodes of the show are also available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.