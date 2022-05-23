Chicago Fire: Sylvie Brett returns, Jesse Spencer convinced to come back

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey at the Stellaride wedding on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire season finale will feature the return of Sylvie Brett, who has been in Portland spending time with Matthew Casey for a while now.

Actress Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast, was back on set to film scenes for Season 10, Episode 22 of the show. And ahead of the big event episode, some images have been released that feature the lead paramedic for Firehouse 51.

It’s going to be good to see Brett back in the firehouse, especially with all of the drama that has been taking place between Violet Mikami and Emma Jacobs.

Caitlin Carver joined Chicago Fire to play the mysterious Emma. The situation between her and Violet got much worse when Emma approached Chief Hawkins at the end of the last episode. She wants Violet’s job… or else.

There are a lot of storylines to cover during the Chicago Fire season finale, including the Stellaride wedding that could presumably give Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd some happiness. But with the way the writers handle big events, fans should expect some surprises and/or a cliffhanger.

Actor Taylor Kinney also said “fans will love” this episode of the show. For years, Kinney has starred as Severide, so he likely knows what he’s talking about.

Sylvie Brett returns, and the end of Brettsey?

Brett’s date for the Stellaride wedding will be Matthew Casey, but there are some hints that their relationship could be coming to an end. Kara Killmer is staying with the Chicago Fire cast, and with Jesse Spencer only stopping by for this one episode, it may be set up for the writers to bring an end to Brettsey.

Chicago Fire fans should definitely enjoy the scenes that Brett and Casey share in the Chicago Fire season finale because it’s possible this could be the final time they are seen on screen together.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Jesse Spencer was convinced to return for one more episode

“The juicy details are that we went to him and said, ‘You’re so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there’s no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!’ So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale,” Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas told Deadline about his efforts to bring Jesse Spencer back to play Matthew Casey one more time.

It will be really nice to have Casey back on an episode of Chicago Fire to wrap up Season 10, but this could certainly be the end of the road for the character. Spencer left the show to focus on his family, and he may only be back to give Chicago Fire fans a proper send-off for the character.

LITERAL CHILLS. 😱



Catch the season finales of @NBC's #OneChicago Wednesday starting at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/7o2BKSCcQP — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 23, 2022

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire season finale (Season 10, Episode 22) debuts on Wednesday, May 25. Fans might want to go back and re-watch the previous few episodes where Emma began pushing for Hawkins to remove Violet from Firehouse 51. It’s all leading to a big conclusion, and those episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.