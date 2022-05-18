Chicago Fire cast member says ‘fans will love’ season finale

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire has its big season finale coming up soon, with the final episode of Season 10 scheduled to debut on May 25.

A lot of spoilers have already come out about what will take place during the new episode, so be prepared to encounter some of them within this article.

Recently, former Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer joked about some set photos that had reportedly been leaked. For years, Spencer played fan-favorite Matthew Casey on the show.

Now, Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, has shared some thoughts of his own about the Season 10 finale. And Kinney has high hopes that fans are going to enjoy the episode.

Taylor Kinney speaks about Chicago Fire season finale

“It was a family affair. It was a big event,” actor Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly about the filming of the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale.

“The fans will love it,” Kinney noted. “I hope they get as much out of it watching as we did shooting it. It was a blast. We had a lot of fun.”

And that’s not the only thing he had to say about the May 25 episode of Chicago Fire. He also alluded to a plot twist taking place on that night, which is certainly something to get fans buzzing.

So what could that plot twist be? Is it something about the Violet, Emma, and Chief Hawkins drama? Hopefully, it’s not about Sylvie Brett permanently leaving Firehouse 51 to go live with Matthew Casey.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

A look at the rest of Chicago Fire Season 10

A new episode of Chicago Fire airs on May 18 that will serve as the penultimate episode for Season 10. It’s also very likely that it is going to set up some storylines that have to get fully addressed before or during the season finale.

An answer was also provided by the showrunners about when Sylvie Brett will return to Chicago Fire, so that will be another interesting wrinkle as the One Chicago drama wraps up this spring.

For any Chicago Fire fans who want to really read ahead, here are some set photos from the final episode, where we get to see some of the spoilers that are going to be revealed.

It's the best day of the week! 🙌



Catch @NBC's #OneChicago TONIGHT starting at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/uHsT503Kf1 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 18, 2022

As a reminder, a new episode of Chicago Fire airs on May 18, and then the Season 10 finale arrives on May 25. After that, the long summer hiatus takes place until Chicago Fire Season 11 begins in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.