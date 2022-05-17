Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 21 TV promo hints at wedding jitters

Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, Anthony Ferraris as Tony, and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire new episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 21 is the next new installment of the show, slated to debut on the night of Wednesday, May 18.

And ahead of the big night, NBC has released a TV promo and a full episode synopsis to let One Chicago fans know what is going to be taking place on the penultimate episode of Chicago Fire Season 10.

On the last episode of the show, there was some drama between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd as it looked like Blake Gallo might leave Truck in order to join Squad. Kidd was pretty grumpy that Severide might be “poaching” Gallo from her.

At the end of Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 20, there was also a new revelation in the drama between Violet and new paramedic Emma Jacobs, as Emma went to Chief Hawkins to complain about Violet. And then Emma threatened Hawkins. That could lead to some really intense scenes coming up.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 21 synopsis

“Mouch and Ritter work together to solve a murder mystery. Severide and Cruz tackle a food truck fire. Gallo goes to see Hawkins about Violet,” reads the Chicago Fire episode synopsis for May 18.

Chicago Fire TV promo for episode called Last Chance

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the May 18 episode of Chicago Fire. This serves as Season 10, Episode 21 for Chicago Fire, and the new installment is called Last Chance.

More news and notes from Chicago Fire Season 10

The May 18 installment of the show is one of only two episodes that remain in Chicago Fire Season 10. There have also been a lot of rumors about the upcoming season finale, which is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, May 25.

Former star Jesse Spencer addressed some Chicago Fire set photos that got leaked online, giving his humorous thoughts that he had about potential spoilers from the show. Spencer played Matthew Casey until he left to focus more on spending time with his family.

And in regard to that big Chicago Fire season finale that is coming up, it is expected to be a huge event for the show, the fans, and also NBC. For Chicago Fire fans who are interested, here are some spoiler photos from the set of the show.

As a reminder, new episodes of all three One Chicago shows arrive on May 18 and then again on May 25. Then the summer hiatus takes place before the shows all return for new seasons in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.