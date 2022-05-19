Chicago Fire season finale promo, episode photos revealed

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey at the Stellaride wedding on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire season finale TV promo has been released, giving fans of the show a first real look at the return of Lieutenant Matthew Casey.

It was the worst kept secret in television, but the Chicago Fire spoilers that were all over social media have now been confirmed in the form of a TV commercial and episode photos.

“The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 22.

It’s going to be a huge night for the show when the May 25 episode finally arrives, not just because Chicago Fire fans will finally get to see the Stellaride wedding, but also because we are going to find out the end game for the situation with new paramedic Emma Jacobs.

And actor Taylor Kinney says “fans will love” the finale episode.

Chicago Fire season finale TV promo

Below is the new TV promo that is running on NBC for the final episode of Chicago Fire Season 10. It is called The Magnificent City of Chicago and it debuts for the first time at 9/8c on Wednesday, May 25.

Some Chicago Fire season finale images

Are you ready for some images from the big Chicago Fire wedding? Below is a look at some key moments that are going to play out during Season 10, Episode 22.

In the first image, we get to see Severide and Kidd at the alter on their wedding day.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire season finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

In this next photo, we get to see the return of Sylvie Brett, who has been absent from the Chicago Fire cast for the past few episodes. She was in Portland with Casey during that time, and she is going to be his date to the wedding.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey at the Stellaride wedding on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And finally, we have a picture of Violet and Gallo, where it looks like they are having a really important conversation.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo on the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale airs on May 25. For any fans who need to catch up on previous episodes or simply re-watch early content, all seasons are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.